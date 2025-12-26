The Cure guitarist, keyboardist Perry Bamonte, dies

The Cure’s guitarist and keyboardist has died after a short illness.

Perry Bamonte was 65 years old.

He died at home over the holiday, but the cause of death was not provided.

The band confirmed Bamonte’s death, saying that he been part of the group twice — from 1990 to 2005, then from 2022 onward, Variety reported.

Before becoming a full-time member, Bamonte was “looking after the band” from 1984 to 1989, the group said.

TMZ said he started his long career with the Cure as a roadie, a personal assistant to Robert Smith and a guitar technician. When keyboardist Roger O’Donnell left in 1990, Bamonte joined as a musician.

When The Cure was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, Bamonte was part of the honors, according to TMZ.

The Hall of Fame said the music was, “Fusing melody and melancholy, intensity and heartbreak, the Cure helped shape several musical genres, from goth to alternative, grunge to modern pop.”

