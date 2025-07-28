Country music star Luke Bryan struck by object during concert in North Dakota

The country star was hit by what appeared to be a ball.
Luke Bryan: The country music star was hit by an object while he performed at the North Dakota State Fair. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MINOT, N.D. — Country music star Luke Bryan was struck in the face by an object during the final moments of his concert on Saturday at the North Dakota State Fair.

Bryan was singing “Country Girl” when the five-time Entertainer of the Year recipient was struck by what appeared to be a ball, KMOT-TV reported.

A video that has now gone viral showed the moment Bryan was hit in the face on the grounds of the state fair in Minot, according to the television station.

While shaken, Bryan kept his composure. He appeared to take a moment to gather himself before finishing the song.

He did not address the incident while he was onstage.

