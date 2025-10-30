Construction crew unearths old mortar shell in Key West

The mortar shell caused police to close a road in both directions for four hours.
Mortar shell found: A construction crew in Key West, Florida, found an old mortar shell on the property of a restaurant. (Key West Police Department)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KEY WEST, Fla. — A construction crew in Florida’s southermost city unearthed an old mortal shell on Wednesday, prompting an evacuation and the closure of one Key West street for four hours.

Read more trending news

According to the Key West Police Department, the crew uncovered the shell on the property of the Thai Island Restaurant off the Palm Avenue Causeway around 1 p.m. ET. The restaurant was closed when the shell was found, police spokesperson Alyson Crean said.

The street was closed in both directions until 5 p.m. ET, police said. Evacuation of a 1,000-foot area was ordered by authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad secured the shell and gave it to a U.S. military Explosives Ordnance Disposal team, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.

It was unclear how or why the shell was buried in that particular spot, Linhardt said.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!