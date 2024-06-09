Coco Gauff wins her first Grand Slam doubles title at French Open

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Coco Gauff of United States and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia celebrate with the trophy after victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Sara Errani of Italy in the Women's Doubles Final match on Day 15 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Doubles champs: Coco Gauff of United States, left, and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic celebrate with the trophy after victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Sara Errani of Italy in the women's doubles final match at the French Open. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PARIS — American Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam doubles title on Sunday with Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova at the French Open.

Gauff, 20, and Siniakova, 28, beat Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3, according to The Associated Press.

It was the first time Gauff and Siniakova played together, The Athletic reported. Gauff and Siniakova became the first women’s doubles team to win a Grand Slam in their tournament debut, NBC News reported. The last time this happened was at the 2020 U.S. Open when Russian Vera Zvonareva and German Laura Siegemund teamed up.

Gauff’s regular partner, American Jessica Pregula, was out injured, according to The Athletic.

“Hopefully we can play a few more matches,” Siniakova told Gauff in the trophy ceremony, according to NBC News.

This is the first Grand Slam doubles title for Gauff after she lost the two finals, which were the French Open in 2022 and the U.S. Open in 2021, The Athletic reported. Siniakova has won eight.

Gauff won the U.S. Opens singles title last year, the AP reported.

