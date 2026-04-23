Clothes lined: Line drive gets stuck in jersey of Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert

SEATTLE — Logan Gilbert is no stuffed shirt. But the Seattle Mariners pitcher found a baseball lodged in his jersey after a first-inning line drive rocketed back at him during Wednesday’s game.

The right-hander was clotheslined by a 107.8 mph line drive up the middle off the bat of the Athletics’ Carlos Cortes during the first inning of a game the Mariners would eventually win 5-4.

The ball lodged between the buttons of Gilbert’s jersey, as the pitcher frantically spun on the mound in an attempt to find the baseball, MLB.com reported.

This 108 MPH liner got STUCK in Logan Gilbert’s jersey 😳



You don’t see that every day 😂 pic.twitter.com/hOkImFMj4h — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026

“It was just a blur,” Gilbert told reporters after the game. “I mean, I thought it was coming (for) my face for a second. So all things considered, it could have been worse. It didn’t really get a bone or anything, so just a little bit of pain.

“It happened so quick that I wasn’t sure what happened. I mean, it hurt after that a little bit. So I had to take a second.”

Cortes was credited with a single as the play was considered dead, according to The Associated Press. Nick Kurtz remained at third base, while Shea Langeliers advanced to second base.

The umpires immediately called time to stop play once they realized the ball was stuck in Gilbert’s jersey and followed the MLB Umpire Manual’s Rule Interpretations, MLB.com reported.

The rule states that a batted or thrown ball going inside a player or coach’s uniform is considered out of play. Then, it is up to the umpire’s discretion to place the runners.

“I didn’t know the rule,” Gilbert said. “And at first I thought I was pretty fortunate that it was a catch, but I guess it wasn’t a catch. But at the same time, if they hit it like 110 off the bat, I don’t really feel like I deserve an out there.”

“Never seen that in 30 years of the game,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said.

Gilbert said after the game that he was bruised on his stomach, and that he also had a cut under the palm of his pitching hand, MLB.com reported.

“Well, it was early, so you can’t come out in the first inning,” Gilbert said. “And it didn’t start off great, so I was just trying to find a way to keep attacking. And they were swinging it pretty good, but I didn’t want to shy away.”

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