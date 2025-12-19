Claudio Neves Valente, linked to Brown University shooting, MIT professor’s death, found dead

FILE PHOTO: A bouquet is left outside of the engineering and physics building at Brown University, the site of a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The man police said opened fire at Brown University, killing two and wounding nine others, was found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility.

The man was identified as Claudio Neves Valente, 48, Boston25News reported.

He was a former student at Brown and was originally from Portugal.

Neves Valente was a one-time graduate student studying physics from fall 2000 to spring 2001, but “has no current affiliation with the university,” Brown University President Christina Paxson said, according to The Associated Press.

Providence police chief Col. Oscar Perez said that Neves Valente was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement believes he acted alone in the mass shooting at Brown University on Dec. 13, as well as the shooting of Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro on Monday at his home in the Boston suburbs, the AP reported.

No motive has been released, CNN reported.

Neves Valente and Loureiro attended the same university in Portugal and were in the same program from 1995 to 2000.

CNN said there is no other obvious connection to the two other than being in the same program.

Neves Valente was at Brown University on a student visa and became a legal permanent resident in 2017, Perez said. His last known residence was Miami.

Police said they received a tip that led them to Neves Valente. The person, known only as “John,” recognized him.

CNN reported that the tipster is a Brown University graduate, but not much more is known about him.

“It was really a critical turning point, and this was an individual who stepped up and stepped forward for all the right reasons, probably with legitimate fear for what that might mean for his safety, but he did it for all the right reasons,” Mayor Brett Smiley said, according to CNN. “So on behalf of the city of Providence, we are grateful to this guy.”

“John” said that he encountered Neves Valente in a bathroom in the same building where the mass shooting would later happen. “John” told police that the man was wearing clothing that was not appropriate for the weather. He then bumped into the same man a couple of blocks from the building. He said the man was near a Nissan sedan when he saw him.

“John” identified a Nissan Sentra with Florida plates that police were able to track using street cameras that track license plates and other details.

They also tracked Neves Valente entering an apartment building near Loureiro’s home. An hour later, he was found entering a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, where he was eventually found dead, the AP reported.

