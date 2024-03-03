Chris Mortensen, ESPN’s NFL reporter for three decades, dead at 72

Chris Mortensen: The award-winning journalist, who covered the NFL for ESPN over three decades, died on March 3. He was 72. (Kevin C. Cox/AAF/Getty Images)

Chris Mortensen, who covered the NFL for ESPN for more than three decades, died Sunday, the cable sports news network announced. He was 72.

A cause of death was not announced.

ESPN announced Mortensen’s death on its public relations account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades.

“He will be truly missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”

ESPN is very sorry to have to share this devastating news.



Award-winning journalist Chris Mortensen passed away this morning at the age of 72. pic.twitter.com/m0Sh742PuO — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 3, 2024

Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 and was a regular contributor to the network’s NFL shows and “SportsCenter.” He was a regular news breaker for ESPN, according to the sports network.

He received the Pro Football Writers of America’s Dick McCann Award in 2016 and was honored during the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony in August that year, according to ESPN.

Mortensen was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016 and announced his decision to retire after 33 seasons last September. He made his decision during the 2023 NFL draft “to focus on my health, family and faith.”

Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith.

The gratitude and humility is overwhelming.

It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball.… — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 5, 2023

“Mort helped set the journalism standard in the early days of ESPN. His credibility, attention to detail and reporting skills catapulted our news and information to a new level,” Norby Williamson, executive editor and head of studio production for ESPN, said in a statement. “More importantly, he was a great teammate and human being. He personified care and respect for people which became the culture of ESPN.”

Mortensen, a native of Torrance, California, was born on Nov. 7, 1951.

He wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 1983 to 1990, where he covered the Falcons, Braves and the NFL, according to ESPN.

Mortensen won the George Polk Award in 1987 for his reporting and was also part of the sports daily The National in 1989-90.

Mortensen also wrote columns for The Sporting News and contributed to Sport magazine, according to ESPN. He also served as a consultant with CBS Sports’ “NFL Today” in 1990.

Chris Mortensen was a shining example for everyone who does this job. Kind to all. Thoughtful and principled. He knew he had the best job in the world and never took it for granted. I cherished every conversation with him and feel lucky to have called him a friend. RIP, Mort. https://t.co/RPXp7mVnhv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 3, 2024

Chris Mortensen was one of the kindest, most generous gentlemen you could ever come across, in any field.



His professionalism and decency earned him universal admiration - his enthusiasm and good nature made him everyone’s friend.



His mark on the business will last a long… — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 3, 2024

To watch Chris Mortensen and John Clayton cover the NFL was not only a joy, but a master class. https://t.co/5ile21Th7F — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 3, 2024

Chris Mortensen, with whom I once worked at The National, had a career that was a hymn to the best of our business. And was even a better man than he was a reporter. He is gone now, after a long, brave battle against cancer. It was an honor to have known him. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) March 3, 2024

Chris Mortensen was great at what he did, and a wonderful person, colleague, friend — the best of the best. We took this pic in Bristol six years ago. It was more meaningful than usual to see him then because he had fought thru cancer to be there. RIP, sir. @mortreport pic.twitter.com/d9RvHe4Lws — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) March 3, 2024

