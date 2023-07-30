Chicago shooting: 1 woman killed, 8 wounded on city’s west side

Chicago shooting: Chicago police are investigating after nine women were shot -- one fatally -- at a gathering early Sunday. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — One woman was killed and eight others were injured in a mass shooting on the west side of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said.

According to police, the victims were gathered on a block in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood at about 12:50 a.m. CDT when a black Jeep pulled up to the area, WLS-TV reported. Several suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle with guns and began firing their weapons, according to the television station.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face, WFLD-TV reported. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the television station.

Chicago Police Department Statement Regarding 10th District Shooting in the 1500 block of South Keeler pic.twitter.com/TSRC05mv6q — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) July 30, 2023

According to WBBM-TV, a 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the torso. She was taken to the same area hospital as the first victim and was listed in critical condition, the television station reported.

The other seven victims were listed in good condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. According to the newspaper, a 20-year-old was shot in the right thigh; a 24-year-old was grazed in her right wrist; a 28-year-old was shot in the right knee; a 30-year-old was shot twice in her right shoulder and two more times in the right arm; a 31-year-old was grazed in the leg and forearm; a 33-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen; and the final victim, whose age was not released, was grazed in the arm.

The site of the shooting was filled with balloons and decorations from what appeared to be a birthday party, WBBM reported.

No arrests have been made and there is no one in custody, WLS reported. An investigation is ongoing.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the victim who was killed,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement. “We are also walking alongside those injured in this shooting and those who were present and witnessed this reprehensible act of violence.”