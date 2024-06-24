Chicago man uses frying pan to thwart burglary attempt

CHICAGO — A Chicago man stopped an attempted burglary at his residence on Thursday by striking the would-be robber with a cast-iron frying pan, authorities said.

Jason Williams, who owns the house in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, said he received a call from his alarm company at about 3 p.m. EDT as he was heading home, WGN-TV reported. He was notified that his front door alarm had been activated.

Doorbell camera video of the altercation showed Williams chasing the 33-year-old suspect out of his home, connecting as he swung the frying pan at the man, according to WLS-TV.

A Logan Square resident stopped a burglary Thursday afternoon by hitting the alleged suspect with a cast iron frying pan, and it was all caught on camera! 🍳



“…sometimes you’ve gotta say enough is enough and stick it back to the criminal.” @WGNNews https://t.co/dCDuM5aMZp — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) June 21, 2024

Williams said he entered his home and encountered the man coming down the stairs, WGN reported.

“He seemed as startled as I was when we ran into each other downstairs, and once he got hit with the frying pan, he was super stunned,” Williams told the television station.

Williams said he hit the suspect inside the foyer several times.

“Unfortunately, he got outside, (and I) chased him around the back of the house,” Williams told WGN.

Doorbell camera footage showed the suspect racing out the front gate of the home and into a neighboring yard, where he was captured by police officers arriving at the scene, WMAQ-TV reported.

Police said the suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to WGN.

Police identified the suspect as Brandon Williams, WLS reported. He was charged with residential burglary and aggravated battery, according to the television station. He was charged with aggravated battery after spitting on a nurse during his health evaluation at the hospital, WLS reported.

Jason Williams said he acted on instinct and would not recommend taking matters into one’s own hands. But he said he felt compelled to act.

“This is your house; I have kids, I have a wife, I have a dog, so you’re worried about your family, but you really feel violated, and I was angry, so the frying pan -- (I) took it out on the burglar,” Jason Williams told WGN. “I’m glad he wasn’t armed, I’m glad the police were here, and I’m glad he was caught quickly.

“I’m not advocating that people fight back, but sometimes you’ve gotta say enough is enough and stick it back to the criminal.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group