Charlie Sheen attacked in his house by his neighbor

Charlie Sheen HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 18: Charlie Sheen attends Project Angel Food's 2018 Angel Awards on August 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel F)

MALIBU, Calif. — Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his house in Malibu, California, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said deputies were contacted about a battery call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to KTLA.

Deputies were called out to a house on the 600 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu, KNBC reported.

Deputies identified the victim as Sheen, KTLA reported.

The sheriff’s department identified the suspect as Electra Schrock, KNBC reported. She was also identified as Sheen’s neighbor.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary. Schrock allegedly forced her way into Sheen’s house and attacked him as she entered the house, KCAL reported.

Schrock reportedly went back to her house after the attack and was later arrested there, the news outlet reported.

Information about any injuries has not been released.

Sheen was a star of the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men” for eight seasons, according to KNBC.





©2023 Cox Media Group