Chadwick Boseman’s brothers ask his widow to be removed as estate administrator

FILE PHOTO: Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on February 8, 2018, in London, England. HIs brothers are suing the actor's widow over his estate. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

It has been six years since actor Chadwick Boseman died from complications from colon cancer, but the battle over his estate continues.

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His brothers Kevin and Derrick Boseman filed legal paperwork requesting that his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, be removed as his estate’s administrator, TMZ reported.

The claim is that she mismanaged the estate he left behind and did not inform his family about the status.

A 2022 court order required that Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, the “Black Panther” actor’s parents, would get a combined 50% share of his estate while giving his wife the other half. Chadwick Boseman died without a will, according to TMZ.

“Nearly four years later,” the lawsuit states, ABC News reported, “Respondent has still not distributed the estate, nor has she filed a petition for discharge with receipts as required ... instead, Respondent continues to exert unilateral control over Decedent’s estate, denying Decedent’s family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn’s interests in Decedent’s estate.”

Leroy and Carolyn Boseman have assigned their sons to handle their side of the estate, according to NBC News.

The estate involves movie residuals, his image and intellectual property rights, investments, insurance policies, bank accounts, and his personal belongings. There was more than $3 million in various bank accounts alone.

The brothers said in the lawsuit that Leward’s failure to transfer what his parents were supposed to get has left them without funds and prevented the family from entering business deals using his legacy.

They also said she is the lone person profiting from his name and image.

“Imagine flipping through the channels and stumbling on a film starring your deceased son or brother, knowing that someone you do not know or trust is profiting from his image without your input or consent,” the lawsuit said, according to NBC News.

The Boseman brothers are asking that their sister-in-law be held in contempt for not following the 2022 order and to provide a complete accounting of the estate, as well as distribute what she was ordered to distribute.

They also want her removed as the administrator, barred from signing contracts involving the estate without the rest of the family’s approval and for attorney Jason Rubin to be appointed in her stead.

A request for comment from Ledward by NBC News was not returned.

Chadwick Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43, ABC News reported. He did not tell fans that he had been privately battling colon cancer, so his death came as a shock to fans.

0 of 11 Remembering Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman, right, posed with comic book legend Stan Lee, the creator of the "Black Panther" superhero, in January 2018 during a premiere of "Black Panther" at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman, left, and Michael B. Jordan attended the Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" news conference to promote the film in January 2018. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett introduced a clip from "Black Panther" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP File) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers puts on Marvel's Black Panther mask handed to him by Chadwick Boseman during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke backstage at the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" March in June 2018. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Actor Chadwick Boseman accepts the Best Hero award for 'Black Panther' onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman attended the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in April 2018. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman greets fans as he arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June 2018. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman was all smiles when he arrived for the Academy Awards in 2016. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Remembering Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman, left , starred with Harrison Ford in "42," the biopic of baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

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