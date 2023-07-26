CDC: Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizes six in four states

Ground beef may be linked to salmonella cases Ground beef contaminated with salmonella has made at least 16 people sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)

Ground beef contaminated with salmonella has made at least 16 people sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

According to the CDC, six people were hospitalized in four Northeastern states. The only common food people who became sick remembered they ate was ground beef purchased from ShopRite stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

The cases were reported in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

There has been no recall of the ground beef yet.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. The CDC urges everyone to use a food thermometer to make sure meat is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill germs. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees, and leftovers should be heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.