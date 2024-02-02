Carl Weathers, ‘Rocky,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ star, dies at 76

Carl Weathers FILE PHOTO: Moderator Carl Weathers speaks onstage during The Mandalorian FYC Event at DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, California on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four “Rocky” films and appeared in “The Mandalorian,” “Predator,” “Happy Gilmore” and dozens of other movies and TV shows, has died. He was 76.

Family members announced his death in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the statement read. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

His manager, Matt Luber, also confirmed his death to Variety.

Born Jan. 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Weathers went on to appear in more than 75 films and TV shows in a career that spanned five decades, Deadline reported. He most recently appeared as Greef Karga in “The Mandalorian” from Disney+.

He is perhaps best known for his role as Creed, a role he debuted with the first “Rocky” film in 1976.

“It puts you on the map and makes your career, so to speak. But that’s a one-off, so you’ve got to follow it up with something,” he told The Daily Beast in 2017. “Fortunately those movies kept coming, and Apollo Creed became more and more in people’s consciousness and welcome in their lives, and it was just the right guy at the right time.”

He reprised the role in “Rocky” films in 1979, 1982 and 1985.

