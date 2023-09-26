Car constrictor: Auto tech gets boa surprise when he pops hood of car

Sssurprise FILE PHOTO: An albino boa constrictor was found under the hood of a car in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Susanne Friedrich/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Ford Focus that was taken in for some work had a surprise slithering under the hood.

>> Read more trending news

Workers found an 8-foot albino boa constrictor, WBTW reported.

The snake wasn’t the primary reason the car was taken in for service. Tony Galli, a worker at the Myrtle Beach car dealership, said he had test-driven the car and brought it into the shop on Monday. Tuesday is when he found the snake, WMBF reported.

Russell Cavender was called in to remove the snake. He said he’s had several animals in cars, but not a boa this size.

“I have found many many things underneath the hood of cars,” Cavender wrote on Facebook. “Possums, squirrels rats, and several snakes, but never an 8-foot albino boa constrictor. I’d say a pretty interesting morning! it was under the hood of a Ford Focus.”

Cavender is trying to find the boa a new home, WMBF reported.