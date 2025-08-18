Cambridge Dictionary adds skibidi, tradwife, delulu

FILE PHOTO: The Cambridge Dictionary has added new words to the language.

We guess we’re going to have to live with skibidi from now on.

The vocabulary experts at Cambridge Dictionary have finally done it, giving words such as skibidi and delulu credence, adding them to the official tome of the English language.

The BBC said several new words were added to the Cambridge Dictionary, including:

Skibidi, which is a nonsense word with "different meanings such as “cool” or “bad“, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke.”

Delulu, which according to Cambridge Dictionary is “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to:”

Work wife/work husband/work spouse: “a person with whom someone has a close, but not romantic, relationship at work, in which the two people help and trust each other in the same way that a married couple does.”

Mouse jiggler: “a device or piece of software used to make it seem as though a computer mouse is moving so that it seems as though you are working when you are not.”

Broligarchy: “a small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence. The word is a mixture of bro and oligarchy.”

Tradwife: “a married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc. and has children that she takes care of. Tradwife is short for traditional wife.”

Snackable: A new meaning was added - “(of articles, videos, etc. on the internet) that you can read or play in small amounts or for a short time.”

Red flag: A new meaning was added - “a sign that something bad is happening or could happen.”

Green flag: A new meaning was added - “a sign that something is good or is likely to succeed.”

Lexical program manager Colin McIntosh said that the words were added because the group that makes the decisions thinks they will last.

“It’s not every day you get to see words like ‘skibidi’ and ‘delulu’ make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary,” he said, according to the BBC. “We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power.”

Overall, more than 6,000 new words have been added over the past year, CNN reported.

