Building at Northrop Grumman’s ‘Rocket Ranch’ destroyed in explosion

Explosion An explosion occurred at Northrop Grumman's rocket testing facility in Promontory, Utah. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
PROMONTORY, Utah — An explosion at Northrop Grumman’s “Rocket Ranch” in Utah destroyed a building Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt at the rocket testing facility in Promontory, Utah.

A person who lives near the remote location said that the blast rocked her home and a plume of smoke rose from the wreckage.

Officials said the explosion happened at 7:38 a.m. MT.

The “Rocket Ranch” is the testing ground for the company’s solid rocket motors. It is not known which building was destroyed and what the building’s function was.

