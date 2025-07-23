Bryan Kohberger sentenced; families of murder victims make emotional impact statements

BOISE, IDAHO - JULY 23: Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. He faces up to four life sentences in prison. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

Murderer Bryan Kohberger has been sentenced for the killings of four college students almost three years ago.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to killing Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13, 2022, The Associated Press reported.

They were students at the University of Idaho.

For each of the counts of murder, the judge gave Kohberger life in prison, without parole, a $50,000 fine and a civil penalty $5,000 to each family.

He was also given 10 years fixed for the burglary charge, and a fine of $50,000.

The sentences will be run consecutively.

By pleading guilty to their murders and burglary, it took the death penalty off the table.

Not all agreed with Kohberger’s guilty plea, but prosecutor Bill Thompson said that a trial could have resulted in years of appeals, the AP reported.

Family members, friends and their representatives gave about two hours of victim impact statements, many times becoming emotional as they spoke about their loved ones and how their deaths impacted their families.

Cara Northingon, Kernodle’s mother, said that Jesus allowed her to forgive Kohberger, despite him not showing remorse for his crimes.

“Nothing man can do to you can ever compare to the wrath of God,” she told the man who killed her daughter.

Randy Davis, Kernodle’s stepfather, spoke directly to Kohberger, saying, “I don’t know what my limits are here. I am struggling man,” saying that he wished he had five minutes in the woods with the defendant to teach him about loss and pain, the AP reported. You are going to suffer man. I’m shaking because I want to reach out to you but I hope you feel my energy,” adding as he hit his chest, “Go to hell.”

Goncalves’ mother Kristi, was blunt in addressing Kohberger, telling him, “You’re not that good. In fact you’re not that good at anything. You couldn’t secure a job, you couldn’t get along well with others.”

“You will always be remembered as a loser, an absolute failure,” and “Hell will be waiting.”

Conclave’s sister Alivea asked Kohberger what her sister’s last words were and then left him with an insult, “You didn’t win, you just exposed yourself as the coward you are. You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser.”

Kohberger was permitted to make a statement, but he said in court, “I respectfully decline.” A person in the court room responded, “surprise, surprise” while another said, “coward,” the AP reported.

