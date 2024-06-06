Boeing Starliner team finds helium leaks during 1st test flight with astronauts

Boeing Starliner A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard launches from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officials are monitoring a trio of helium leaks found on the Boeing Starliner that launched Wednesday from Florida, including two identified after the spacecraft reached orbit, NASA officials said.

One of the leaks had been identified before the spacecraft lifted off on a trip to the International Space Station, and NASA discussed a management plan to deal with it, officials said.

“Two of the affected helium valves have been closed and the spacecraft remains stable,” officials said late Wednesday on social media.

On Thursday, NASA said the Starliner crew — consisting of commander Barry “Butch” Wilmore and pilot Sunita “Suni” Williams — and ISS mission management teams “are ‘go’ to proceed with space station arrival” despite the leaks.

“The flight control team will continue to monitor the leak rates in Starliner’s propulsion system,” officials said. “After docking, all of Starliner manifolds will be closed per normal plans. All other Starliner systems are functioning normally.”

The Starliner is expected to dock around 12:15 p.m., and Wilmore and Williams will remain on the orbiting laboratory for about a week.

Wednesday’s launch marked the first crewed test flight for the Starliner as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. As part of the program NASA partners with American aerospace companies “to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.”

“The goal of the program is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation on space station missions, which will allow for additional research time,” according to the agency.


