Body recovered of man who vanished after leaving party in Lyft ride

REVERE, Mass. — The body of a man who was last seen leaving a party in Revere, Massachusetts, last week was found Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police said in an updated news release that the body of Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, 24, was recovered by their underwater recovery unit near Route 107 in Revere.

De Los Reyes’ body was recovered around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. WFXT reported that the body was seen in the Rumney Marsh Reservation after an aerial search.

Suffolk District Attorney’s Office detectives are investigating De Los Reyes’ death, the news outlet reported.

De Los Reyes was last seen leaving a party in Chelsea and getting into a Lyft car on the morning of June 11, according to police.

Evidence showed that De Los Reyes got into the Lyft at around 3:42 a.m. Police said that the ride was terminated at 3:56 a.m., according to WFXT. De Los Reyes then called 911 and was connected to the police in Revere. The call disconnected and officers tried multiple times to call the number back but were unable to.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has taken custody of De Los Reyes’ body and will conduct an autopsy, police say.

The manner and cause of death have not yet been released.