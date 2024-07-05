Bob’s Stores announces all stores closing

Bob's Stores

Store closing FILE PHOTO: Bob's Stores Norwalk, Connecticut, location closing sign on store before moving to other location. The chain is closing all stores. (mirovrlik.com (c) Miro Vrlik /miro - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Discount retailer Bob’s Stores will be closing all locations and the going out of business sales have already started.

Read more trending news

The company, which is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group had filed for Chapter 11 restructuring last month, and because it wasn’t able to get the finances needed to stay in business, it will be shutting down all locations.

Discounts started on June 28 at 30% to 70% off. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment are also for sale as part of the liquidation, according to a news release.

Bob’s Stores are found primarily in New England.

The locations include:

Connecticut

  • 409 Main St., Ansonia
  • 2300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden
  • 179 Pavilions Dr., Manchester
  • 416 East Main St., Middletown
  • 195 Cherry St., Milford
  • 172 Kitts Lane, Newington
  • 504 Bushy Hill Rd., Simsbury
  • 835 Queen St., Southington
  • 910 Wolcott St., Waterbury
  • 167 Parkway N, Waterford

Massachusetts

  • 287 Washington St., Attleboro
  • 146 Whalon St., Fitchburg
  • 50 Holyoke St. Unit C242, Holyoke
  • 230 Main St., Middleton
  • 59 Mazzeo Dr., Randolph
  • 168 Milk St., Westborough

New Hampshire

  • 92 Cluff Crossing, Salem

New Jersey

  • 3710 US-9, Freehold

New York

  • 191 Centereach Mall, Centereach
  • 135-187 Sunrise Hwy., West Islip

Rhode Island

  • 1400 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston

Exchanges under existing store policies, gift cards and merchandise credits will be accepted through July 14, according to a news release. No returns are being accepted.

Bob’s opened in Connecticut in 1954 under the name Bob’s Surplus. It had been bought by TJX, the parent company of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, in 2003 but was sold to private equity. GoDigital Media Group bought Bob’s in 2022, CNN reported.


Latest consumer headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!