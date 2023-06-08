BMX star Pat Casey killed after crash at motocross track

Pat Casey: Pat Casey was a star on the BMX circuit and at the X Games. (Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

RAMONA, Calif. — Pat Casey, a star on the BMX circuit and an X Games medalist, died on Tuesday while attempting a jump at a Southern California track.

Casey, 29, was riding a motocross bike at about 2:30 p.m. PDT at a private track in Ramona known as “The Slayground” when he lost control and was thrown after missing his landing, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Bystanders called 911, but Casey had no pulse when paramedics arrived, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Paramedics tried advanced cardiac life-support measures but he could not be revived, according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of BMX legend Pat Casey. Pat was a member of our inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018 and made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community. Our condolences go to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CUcYaLp6zd — USA Cycling (@usacycling) June 7, 2023

Casey was pronounced dead at about 3:40 p.m. PDT, Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Brent Pascua told KNSD-TV.

While Casey was known for his BMX riding, he was riding a motorcycle when he crashed, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Daniel Vengler told the Union-Tribune.

The facility in Ramona is privately owned by motocross rider Axell Hodges and is regularly used for training and some X Games events, KNSD reported.

“To have him gone so soon, it’s not real,” BMX rider Gary Young, a friend of Casey’s told KSWB-TV. “He’s one of the toughest humans I’ve ever met. He’s not somebody that was willing to give up just because it was hard. He’s a fighter in the sense that he’s always pushing himself and the limits of what’s possible on a bike.”

B.A. Anderson, the CEO of USA BMX, offered his condolences to the Casey family in a statement shared with KFMB-TV.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear of Pat’s tragic and untimely death yesterday and offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world,” Anderson said.

Casey had just returned from the X Games in Japan and was working on qualifying for the Olympics, according to KSWB.

He is survived by his wife, Chase Casey and their two children: 8-year-old son Reid Casey, who is also an avid biker, and daughter Taytum Casey, 7, People reported.

On its Instagram page, X Games said it was “deeply saddened” by Casey’s death.

“A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched,” the post read.