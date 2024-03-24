Bite night: Igor Severino released by UFC for biting Andre Lima during debut

Bite mark: Andre Lima displays the bite mark he received during his bout with Igor Severino on Saturday night. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Igor Severino’s mixed-martial arts debut was brief on Saturday, as he was disqualified for biting his opponent and then was released by UFC.

Severino, 20, of Brazil, was making his first appearance in the octagon during a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, ESPN reported. He was battling countryman Andre Lima in a flyweight match, and late in the second round both men were in a clinch against the cage when Lima yelled in pain.

In a scene reminiscent of the second boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1997 -- infamously known as the Bite Fight after Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear -- Lima lifted his left arm to show referee Chris Tognoni a bite mark, according to CNN.

Officials reviewed the play before disqualifying Severino at the 2:52 mark of the round, according to Bleacher Report.

“I was able to hit him really hard, but then he bit me when I was trying to take him down,” Lima said after the match. “That’s why I yelled.”

Severino (9-1) suffered his first loss. Lima, also making his UFC debut, improved to 8-0, ESPN reported.

Combat sports journalist Kevin Iole later reported that UFC President Dana White had kicked Severino out of the promotion.

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” White told Iole via text, according to ESPN. “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission).”

The UFC made light of the incident on its social media account, calling the bout the “bite of the night,” CNN reported. That is a twist on UFC’s promotion’s “fight of the night” promotion.

