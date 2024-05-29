Barnes & Noble launches Summer Reading Program; kids can get a free book again

Summer vacation has already started in some areas and parents may be looking for a way to stop the summer brain drain.
Barnes & Noble is once again launching its Summer Reading Program to help.
Participation is free and after a child reads eight books they can choose a book for free.
There’s a journal they have to fill out that tracks the title of the books they have read, the authors and a quick writeup describing their favorite part and why.
Then all the child has to do is take that filled-out journal to their local store between July 1 and August 31, and they get to pick one of the pre-selected books on the list.
The books are separated into three grade recommendations from grades 1 and 2; 3 and 4; and 5 and 6.
There are such classics as “The Boxcar Children,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” and “Treasure Island” among the free book options.
For the English-language journal, click here.
For the Spanish-language journal, click here.
