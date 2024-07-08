‘Barbie’ to baby: Margot Robbie, husband Tom Ackerley expecting first child: reports

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie is apparently adding another role to her resume — mom.

The “Barbie” and “Harley Quinn” actress is pregnant with her first child, according to reports.

Robbie, who is married to director Tom Ackerley, has not confirmed the news, but several sources told People magazine the couple are expecting.

Daily Mail shared photos of Robbie baring her midriff over the weekend that showed what the tabloid said was a baby bump.

Several celebrity media outlets including Us Weekly and E! News, have reached out to the couple for comment, but have not received a response.

Robbie and Ackerley met during the shooting of “Suite Française.” He was the film’s third assistant director. They married in 2016 and started LuckyChap Entertainment with friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The company produced several of Robbie’s hits including “I, Tonya” and “Barbie,” E! News reported.

Robbie’s next project, “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” starring Colin Farrell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is in post-production, according to IMDB.

