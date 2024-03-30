Authorities searching for Walmart employee after shooting that killed man, injured 9-year-old A 19-year-old man was killed and a 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting inside a Walmart store in Fayetteville, Georgia Friday night. (City of Fayetteville Public Safety/City of Fayetteville Public Safety)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting inside a Walmart store in Fayetteville, Georgia Friday night.

Fayetteville Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the entryway of a Walmart on Pavillion Parkway, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the store, they found Antavius Holton, 19, and a 9-year-old girl who had gunshot wound injuries.

Holton and the young girl were taken to the hospital. Police confirmed, according to the news outlet, that Holton died at the hospital from his injuries and the young girl is in stable condition.

The shooter was identified by police as Adrian Jelks, 19, WSB-TV reported. Jelks was also identified as an employee of Walmart.

“The shooting incident was not an active-shooter situation, nor is it believed to be random,” City of Fayetteville Public Safety said on Facebook. Authorities believe Jelks fled the scene in a car. The car was later located but was left abandoned.

Investigators are continuing to search for Jelks on Saturday.

Officers however say they arrested Sandra Romero-Nunez, 19, on pending warrants for party to a crime for the offenses of murder and aggravated assault, officials say. Her involvement in the shooting is unclear.

