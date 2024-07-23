Aubrey Plaza damages ACL during WNBA All Star weekend

Aubrey Plaza PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of Team WNBA greets Aubrey Plaza during the second half of the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Actress Aubrey Plaza tried her hand at basketball but the game ended up with her sidelined.

Plaza tore her ACL during the WNBA All-Star Game festivities.

She said she damaged her knee while playing Knockout at the Pheonix Mercurey’s practice center, according to the Arizona Republic.

Plaza shared photos of her injury on her Instagram account.

The ACL connects your thigh to your shin and typically gets damaged when there are sudden stops or changes in direction, the Mayo Clinic said.

To repair the damage, you should rest the knee, ice it, put compression on it and elevate it, also known as RICE.

Deadline reported it is the second time Plaza had torn her ACL. She was a guest on Sue Bird’s podcast, “A Touch More,” saying that she had been playing a game and went for a shot and tore the muscle. “I just snapped my knee in half, basically.”

At that time she was playing for the Pistol Shrimps in the 2010s. It was a women’s rec league made up of comedians and screenwriters. But while she was a Shrimp, she also wanted to play on the Spice Squirrels, the team that her sister played for, so she disguised herself in a wig to take the place of an absent Squirrel.

“During that game, I tore my ACL,” she said according to Entertainment Weekly. “I was trying not to have any attention on me, and then I snapped my ACL wearing a wig.”





