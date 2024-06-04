AT&T reports nationwide outages

Outage: AT&T is reporting outage issues between its customers and other carriers. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Customers with AT&T were having issues connecting their calls with other carriers, the company said on Tuesday.

The company told CNN and ABC News in a statement that calls between AT&T customers have not been impacted.

“The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,” a company spokesperson told the news outlets. AT&T also posted a similar message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Verizon's network is operating normally. Some customers, primarily in the Northeast and Midwest, are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation. >Annie — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) June 4, 2024

It was unclear how many customers were impacted by the outages.

According to DownDetector.com, customers began reporting outages shortly before 1 p.m. EDT, with calls spiking after that.

The site reported that Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have reported the most outages.

According to CNN, AT&T said that 911 calls are still going through at most locations. Some exceptions included Camden County, Georgia, and Scranton, Pennsylvania. Both areas issued alerts that outages were impacting 911 calls.

“Nationwide 9-1-1 Services are operating normally at this time and our customers are not affected,” AT&T said in a statement at 5:20 p.m. EDT, according to ABC News.

