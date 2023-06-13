Asteroid the size of a bridge flies past Earth, NASA says

Asteroid flies close to Earth An asteroid that is 1,500 feet long passed Earth at a distance of 1.9 million miles on Monday. (buradaki/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An asteroid that is 1,500 feet long passed Earth at a distance of 1.9 million miles on Monday, according to NASA.

The asteroid -- called 1994 XD – had been described as “potentially dangerous,” though according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was no danger of the asteroid hitting Earth.

According to NASA, 1994 XD is larger than most asteroids that move so close to Earth. Because of its size, NASA has classified it as a “potentially hazardous object.”

The asteroid orbits Earth every 1,310 days, or about every three-and-a-half years, according to spacereference.org.

In addition to 1994 XD, another asteroid will pass by Earth on Thursday. That asteroid, known as 2020 DB5, will make a close pass by Earth at approximately 2.6 million miles.

NASA said there have been seven asteroids over the past 30 days and 105 over the past year that have passed closer to Earth than the moon.

