FILE PHOTO: It is time for turkey hotlines to answer all your cooking questions.

The experts are once again talking turkey this Thanksgiving as several companies and even the federal government have opened their turkey hotlines before the holiday.

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Butterball

Butterball opened the Turkey Talk-Line on Nov. 2 and will be open through Christmas Eve, closing at 3 p.m.

The company not only has a phone number; it also accepts emails and online chats.

The phone number is 800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372). You can also text at 844-877-3456, email or chat with a representative.

Here’s the schedule:

Nov. 2-Nov. 20: 9 a.m.–9 p.m. ET

Nov. 21-Nov. 22: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Nov. 23-Nov. 25: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. ET

Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Nov. 28-Dec. 18: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Dec. 19-Dec. 20: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Dec. 21-Dec. 23: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. ET

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. ET

[ Related: Sheetz launches ‘Dial-A-Granny’ for holiday season ]

Jennie-O

Jennie-O is also dialing up some help for those who need it.

Its hotline opened on Nov. 1 and will be available through Nov. 29.

For help, call 800-TURKEYS (800-887-5397).

USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has its own Meat and Poultry Hotline, which can be reached at 888-MPHOTLINE (888-674-6854), or the agency can be reached by email. It will be operating on Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

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