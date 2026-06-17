Arthur becomes first tropical storm of 2026 hurricane season

First named storm: File photo. Tropical Storm Arthur became the first named system of the 2026 Atlantic basin hurricane season. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tropical Storm Arthur swirled to life in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic basin hurricane season.

Read more trending news ]

According to the National Hurricane Center, Arthur developed near the Middle Texas coast.

Storm strengthens; flooding a concern

Update 2:07 p.m. ET June 17: At 2 p.m. ET, the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located about 55 miles east-northeast of Port O’Connor, Texas, and approximately 170 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The storm strengthened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 45, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was moving to the northeast at 9 mph.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Sergent, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana, the hurricane center said.

The hurricane center said the biggest concern from Arthur was heavy rain. Between 5 to 10 inches of rain are projected, with up to 20 inches in some areas through early Friday.

“This could generate dangerous tolife-threatening flash flooding,” the hurricane center said in its statement.

Original report: At 11 a.m. ET, the center of the storm was located about 40 miles east-northeast of Port O’Connor, Texas, and approximately 190 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Maximum sustained winds of 40 mph were clocked by the hurricane center, just 5 mph above the speed needed to name a tropical system.

The storm was moving to the northeast at 9 mph.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana, the hurricane center said.

The NHC will issue an intermediate advisory at 2 p.m. ET.

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos