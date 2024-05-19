Around 44 million people expected to travel Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA AAA projects around 43.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the Memorial Day weekend holiday. (aanbetta - stock.adobe.com)

AAA projects around 43.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

The number of projected travelers this year is up about 4% from last year, according to AAA. It is a close match to the record set in 2005 of 44 million people who traveled Memorial Day weekend.

“We haven’t seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “We’re projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we’re exceeding pre-pandemic levels but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead.”

Of the 43.8 million, about 38.4 million will be traveling by car, which is the highest number since 2000, AAA said. The average gas prices across the country will be around $3.57.

AAA is projecting a 5% increase over last year in airline travel, CBS News reported.

United Airlines is reportedly planning to have around half a million people flying between May 23 and May 28. Delta Airlines is expecting about three million and American Airlines is expecting about 3.9 million, CBS News reported.

