FILE PHOTO: The Army detonated unstable bomb-making material on Wednesday at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — Five tons of bomb making chemicals were detonated in Iowa on Wednesday morning, despite concerns that toxic plumes could endanger those nearby.

[ Read more trending news ]

Smoke was seen by crews from KWQC, and reporters said they felt a shock wave as the detonation happened. The plumes dissipated quickly, CNN reported.

“Big boom right there. We can actually feel that percussion from that,” reporter and meteorologist Cyle Dickens said on air, according to CNN .

“I could actually visibly see the shockwave coming through,” Dickens said. “We’re in a safe location.” He wore a facemask as he reported.

Media outlets were kept more than 4 miles away from the site and the Army was not livestreaming but was recording the detonation and will make the footage and photos available online, The Associated Press reported.

“Please, do not put yourselves in harm’s way,” the military warned news outlets.

Despite warnings, the AP reported that some people pulled to the side of the road to watch the event, but were upwind from the plant.

The Environmental Protection Agency collected more than 1,200 air, land and water samples before the blast and will test lead levels during and after the explosions are done.

The military got the green light to conduct a controlled detonation of 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, the AP reported.

The country’s entire stockpile of lead azide was set to be destroyed in the Iowa detonation.

A three-judge panel determined that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had enough safeguards in place to minimize the dust in a ruling on Monday. The judges also found that the Army considered alternatives before adopting this plan.

The detonation had been planned for last Friday, but public concerns forced the Army to change the date three times.

Environmental groups sued to stop the detonation. The court temporarily halted the permit issued to proceed, while the Army said it did not need authorization because it was an emergency, the AP reported.

Army acting secretary Adam Teller said in a statement that going forward was a “consensus decision” that “every expert agency” agreed with, The Washington Post reported.

The Army said that less liquid inside the barrels makes the solution more susceptible to freezing, increasing the sensitivity of the crystals that have formed. If there is any friction, the crystals can break and explode.

It had been stored in a mixture of water and ethanol and in concrete-lined underground magazines. Military contractor American Ordnance inspected the barrels every year, adding more stabilizing fluid as needed, Teller said, according to the Post. Because the barrels were not safe to open, they did not add the solution two months ago.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group