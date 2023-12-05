Arlington home explosion: Suspect believed dead after blast, police say

Arlington explosion: Authorities survey the damage after an explosion at a duplex in Arlington, Virginia. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. — The suspect who fired at police officers from a duplex in northern Virginia before the home exploded Monday night is presumed to be dead, authorities said Tuesday.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Arlington County police Chief Andy Penn said that James Yoo, 56, of Arlington, is believed to have died in the explosion.

Penn said that human remains were found at the scene, but the cause and manner of death will be determined by the chief medical examiner, WUSA-TV reported.

Penn said that Yoo was the owner of the duplex, and his actions of firing a “flare-type gun” from inside the residence more than 30 times resulted in a call to police on Monday afternoon, according to WRC-TV.

Police responded to the duplex at 4:45 p.m. EST, and after attempts to communicate with the suspect were unsuccessful, police obtained a search warrant, WUSA reported.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Jenkins said authorities turned off the gas service to the home and evacuated nearby residents, including other residents in the building, before the explosion, according to The Associated Press.

As police prepared to serve a warrant, the suspect fired several gunshots at them, WJLA-TV reported.

Penn said the only previous documented interactions the police department had with Yoo were for two noise complaints, according to WUSA. The chief added that police are aware of concerning social media posts made by Yoo, and will continue to review all posts found.

According to the television station, Yoo described himself on a now-deleted YouTube page as a former head of information and physical security for an international telecommunications company with CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) experience.

Yoo publicly aired grievances against several people in his life, according to the AP. He also filed multiple federal lawsuits that were dismissed as frivolous against his ex-wife, younger sister, a moving company and the New York Supreme Court.

Penn said there was no ongoing threat to area residents, WTTG-TV reported. There are no reported injuries to any residents or officers involved in the incident, according to the television station.