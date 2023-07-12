America’s oldest craft brewer, Anchor Brewing, to close after 127 years in business

SAN FRANCISCO — The oldest craft brewer in the United States, Anchor Brewing Company, has announced that it is closing.

The San Francisco-based brewer said the reason for the shutdown is because of declining beer sales during tough economic conditions, according to The Associated Press. Rising costs and supply chain issues were part of the tough economic conditions, CNN reported.

In the last year, beer sales volume dropped 3.1% overall in the United States, according to the Brewers Association, per the AP. Craft brewer sales went up 0.1% last year.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation,” Anchor Brewing spokesperson Sam Singer said in a news release obtained by KGO-TV. “We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations.”

Singer said it’s possible that another buyer may be able to keep the brewery going in San Francisco but says that has not yet happened, the news outlet reported.

Sixty-one employees work at Anchor, according to CNN. They were given a 60-day notice and will receive “transition support and separation packages.” Brewing at the company has stopped and beer at the brewery will be sold through the end of the month.

Just last month, the company cut national distribution sot hat sales were just in California and it was stopping the production of its Christmas Ale that they have been brewing for 50 years, according to CNN.

The company has roots dating back to the California Gold Rush, according to KGO. It was established in San Francisco in 1896 and was the country’s first craft brewery.