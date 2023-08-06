Sharon Farrell, ‘It’s Alive,’ ‘Young and the Restless’ actress, dead at 82

Sharon Farrell: The veteran actor made her mark on film and in television. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Actress Sharon Farrell, who starred as the mother of a murderous infant in “It’s Alive” and appeared for six seasons on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” died May 15. She was 82.

>> Read more trending news

Farrell died of natural causes at a hospital in Orange County, California, her son, Chance Boyer, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Farrell’s sister, Dale Candice Forsmoe, also announced the actress’ death on Wednesday in a Facebook post, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Farrell played strong supporting roles opposite James Garner in the 1969 film, “Marlowe” and Steve McQueen the same year in “The Reivers,” according to the entertainment news website.

The actress had many roles on film and television, but was best remembered for her role as Lenore Davis in the 1974 film, “It’s Alive,” according to IMDb.com.

She also starred as Mrs. Mancini in the 1987 movie, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” and also appeared in “The Stunt Man” (1980) and “Lone Wolf McQuade” (1983), Deadline reported.

Sharon Farrell, Actress in ‘It’s Alive,’ ‘Marlowe’ and ‘The Reivers,’ Dies at 82 https://t.co/svJroskWN6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 5, 2023

On television, Farrell played the role of Florence Webster for 81 episodes on “The Young and the Restless” from 1991 to 1997, according to IMDb.com.

Farrell had a recurring role as Det. Lori Wilson in 13 episodes of the original “Hawaii Five-O” series from 1977 to 1980, according to IMDb.com.

She also appeared in episodes of “My Favorite Martian,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Matlock,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Sharon Forsmoe was born Dec. 25, 1940, in 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She joined the American Ballet Company and worked in a road production of “Oklahoma!” before moving to New York.

Farrell made her film debut in 1959 in “Kiss Her Goodbye,” then played a dancer on Broadway the following year in “There Was a Little Girl,” the entertainment news website reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group