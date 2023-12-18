Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault

Jonathan Majors Actor Jonathan Majors leaves the courthouse following closing arguments in Majors' domestic violence trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 15, 2023 in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

A jury found actor Jonathan Majors guilty Monday of attacking his former girlfriend earlier this year following a two-week trial in New York.

After more than five hours of deliberation stretched over three days, jurors found Majors guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, The New York Times reported. He was acquitted of two other charges that required prosecutors to prove that he had intent, according to the newspaper.

The Marvel actor, 34, is expected to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 6, The Washington Post reported.

The charges stemmed from a dispute in March between Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, according to Reuters. The confrontation left Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, with a broken finger and a swollen arm and ear.

Jabbari accused Majors of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car, hitting her and squeezing her middle finger so hard that it fractured, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said the confrontation began when Jabbari tried to take away Majors’s phone after seeing a flirty text from another woman, according to the Post. In court, she said he tried to pry her fingers off the phone before twisting her hand and her arm, the Times reported.

“Next, I felt like a really hard blow across my head,” she said.

The actor’s attorney claimed he was the victim, saying that Jabbari hit him after seeing the text and then falsely accused him of assault after he broke up with her, according to Reuters and the Post.

Majors starred in “Creed III” and appeared as Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and teh Wasp: Quantumania.”

After his arrest, Disney pulled his upcoming film, “Magazine Dreams,” from its release schedule, Entertainment Weekly reported. He was also dropped by his management company, his public relations firm and several advertisers, according to Reuters.





