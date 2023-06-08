Actor Jay Johnston, known for ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ arrested for role in Jan. 6 riot

Jay Johnston charged in Jan. 6 riot BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 02: Actor Jay Johnston attends "The Sarah Silverman Program" presented by The Paley Center for Media on May 2, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Actor Jay Johnston, who has appeared in such shows as “Bob’s Burgers and “Arrested Development,” was arrested Wednesday, and faces charges in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

>> Read more trending news

Johnston was arrested in California.

Johnston, 54, was charged on four counts, including civil disorder and entering a restricted building, The New York Times reported.

According to The Associated Press, Johnston, 54, allegedly helped pour water on the faces of rioters who had been pepper sprayed by law enforcement and was seen carrying a stolen shield that belonged to U.S. Capitol Police.

The documents said that Johnston participated with other rioters in trying to shove law enforcement officials.

“Several members of the crowd joined together to push against police in a concerted movement. Johnston participated in this concerted movement and pushed along with other rioters for several seconds,” the document states.

The documents referenced videos and photos that claim to show Johnston participating in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the documents, after the FBI released photos and videos of those it says participated in the attack asking for help in identifying the people, an attorney who represented Johnston contacted the agency.

In addition, the FBI was provided a text message Johnston was believed to have sent that read, “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.”