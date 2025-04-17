Active shooter reported at Florida State University

Officials at Florida State University have sent an alert to students and staff saying that there is an active shooter in the area of the Student Union.

Update 12:40 p.m. ET April 17: At least four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions or what their injuries were.

Original report: FSU has activated its FSU Alert Emergency Notification & Warning System.

Police are on the Tallahassee campus and people there are being told to seek shelter and wait for further instructions.

Some schools near the campus are under lockdown, the Leon County School District spokesperson told WCTV, but specific schools were not provided.

