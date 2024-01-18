9-year-old boy dies after crawling under school bus to get ball

Boy killed by school bus Authorities are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy who was run over by a school bus on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Orange County, Florida. (WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy died Tuesday after being struck by a school bus while trying to retrieve a ball that he had dropped, according to WJAX-TV and WFTV.

Elyas Amyr Marshall-Rodriguez died just before 4 p.m., WFTV reported. In a news release obtained by WJAX, the Florida Highway Patrol said he had gotten off a bus stopped in a roundabout and began to walk away when he ran back and crawled under the bus.

Witnesses said that Elyas went to get a football that he had dropped, WFTV reported.

More than 100 people gathered to remember Elyas at a vigil held Wednesday in Orlando. His cousin, Trenae Gayle, told WFTV that his death was “a senseless tragedy.” She said he had been in remission after getting diagnosed with leukemia as a 2-year-old.

“He was the life of the party,” she added. “He loved football, he loved basketball, he loved all sports.”

Family members described Elyas to WFTV as a loving, happy child.

“He was taken from us,” Elyas’ uncle, Richard Rodriguez, told the news station. “I feel empty but we’re here. We’re here for his mom and for his dad.”

Elyas was a student at Lawton Chiles Elementary School. In a statement released Tuesday, Orange County Public Schools officials asked people to keep the school community in their prayers, WJAX reported.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our precious students who was involved in a bus accident late this afternoon,” the statement read. “To lose a child so suddenly and tragically is extremely difficult especially for family and friends.”

Officials said the school district is “fully cooperating with the ongoing Florida Highway Patrol investigation.”

Authorities said the bus driver remained at the scene, and the investigation continues.

