76ers’ guard Kelly Oubre Jr. to miss ‘significant time’ after struck by car

The 76ers guard was injured on Saturday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. The 76ers guard scored eight points on Friday night. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a fractured rib when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the city’s downtown district on Saturday night.

>> Read more trending news

Oubre, 27, a nine-year NBA veteran who is playing his first season in Philadelphia, was struck by a vehicle in Center City, WTXF-TV reported. He was transported to an area hospital and was released later Saturday, according to the television station.

In addition to his fractured rib, Oubre also suffered injuries to his hip and right leg, WPVI-TV reported.

According to police, a silver vehicle fled the scene of the accident, WPVI reported.

Team officials told ESPN that Oubre will miss “a significant amount” of playing time but would not be lost for the rest of the season.

“He’s back home,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said Sunday, according to WCAU-TV. “I think he’s doing OK. Pretty traumatic incident and all those things, but he is home resting fairly comfortably. … I think he’s going to be back to join the team -- observing practice, et cetera -- by about Tuesday.

“I think we’re going to have about a week go by before we re-evaluate where he’s at, and then we’ll probably know a little better where he is and what the timeline looks like. That’s where we are right now.”

Oubre joined the Sixers from the Charlotte Hornets, signing a one-year deal in September, ESPN reported. He is averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 50% from the field this season, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Oubre was a first-round pick (15th overall) of the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015 NBA Draft. He has played for Washington, Phoenix and Golden State during his career.

Latest trending news:
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!