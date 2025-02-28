7 planets align across sky

FILE: You should see these planets without a telescope, but to see the final two you will need help.

A planetary parade is happening on Friday where seven planets will appear to align.

Space.com said that Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will align across the sky just after dusk.

They will be joined by the moon.

You should be able to see most of the planets without help, but to see all of them you will need to have access to, what Space.com, said is a good telescope.

If you can’t get your hands on a telescope, you can watch a free webcast by clicking here.

NASA said you will not need the telescope to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. That means you will need one to glimpse Uranus and Neptune.

Most of the planets have been making their journey high above us but Mercury is now among them for now, but it and Saturn will be too low on the horizon to see.

Friday is the best day to see it in the U.S., CBS News reported. Tokyo was able to see it last week while other areas of the world can see it next month.

The next time all seven planets will appear to line up will be 2040.





