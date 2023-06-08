6-year-old boy shot his 1-year-old brother twice while playing in baby bouncer in Michigan A toddler is in stable condition after his older brother reportedly shot him Wednesday evening in Detroit, Michigan. (RiverNorth Photography/Getty Images)

DETROIT — A toddler is in stable condition after his older brother reportedly shot him Wednesday evening in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Police Department said that a toddler was shot twice Wednesday night by his 6-year-old brother who got a hold of a gun inside the house, according to WDIV.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. The 1-year-old boy was in a baby bouncer when his older brother got a hold of a gun that was fully loaded, the news outlet reported. The toddler was shot twice - in the face and the left shoulder.

The toddler is in stable condition, according to WJBK.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said, according to the news outlet. that the gun was unregistered. Fitzgerald said the father was in the backyard and the mother was down the street at someone else’s house at the time of the shooting.

“We are very fortunate this child is still with us,” Fitzgerald said, according to WJBK. “Here we are again, another senseless, preventable horrible incident for this young kid - It’s a baby, in his bouncy and another family member gets ahold of a gun and shoots his sibling not once, but twice.”

The parents are cooperating with the police, according to the news outlet.

