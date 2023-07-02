51 people killed in Kenya when truck strikes market traders

Kenya crash: Onlookers stand near a truck that lost control and killed 51 pedestrians and market traders in Kenya. (James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 51 people were killed when a truck struck several other vehicles and market traders in a western Kenya town on Friday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to police, the driver of the truck, which was carrying a shipping container, lost control l at Londiani Junction near the town of Kericho, the BBC reported.

Witnesses said that the truck veered off a major highway and hit several vehicles before striking pedestrians and traders, SkyNews reported.

Police commander Geoffrey Mayek told the news outlet that at least 30 other people were seriously injured but said the number “could be more.”

The Kenya Red Cross Society said on Saturday that 32 people were injured and hospitalized, The Associated Press reported. The agency added that said heavy rainfall in the area hampered rescue efforts and added that some people were still tracked in wrecked vehicles.

President William Ruto tweeted a message of condolence, calling the incident “depressing” and urging motorists to be “extra cautious,” SkyNews reported.