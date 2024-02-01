4-year-old wounded after apparent road rage shooting; suspect in custody

TAMPA, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl was wounded on Tuesday in a shooting in west-central Florida that police believe was related to road rage. A suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.

According to a news release, James David Jackson, 34, of Tampa, was arrested late Tuesday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records state that Jackson was charged with attempted murder, great bodily harm (firearm); three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery, great bodily harm; discharge of a firearm from a vehicle; two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence; fleeing to elude; resisting an officer without violence; possession of cannabis; possession of cannabis with intent to sell/deliver; and possession of drug paraphernalia, booking records show.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department responded to the 3000 block of North 50th Street in Tampa at about 6:13 p.m. EST to investigate a shooting, WTVT reported.

According to police, Jackson was driving a white Kia Optima when he allegedly became angry at an adult female driver of a white Chevrolet sedan.

Jackson allegedly pulled up next to the sedan at a red traffic light and fired several shots out of his open passenger window toward the sedan. The Chevrolet was occupied by a female driver in her early 30s, an adult male passenger in his 20s, and two children in the rear passenger seats, the news release stated.

Police said that one of the bullets struck the 4-year-old girl, WFLA-TV reported. The child was identified as the daughter of the driver, police said. The other child, an 8-year-old girl, was not injured.

The wounded child was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WTVT reported.

Police were able to track Jackson’s vehicle using their helicopter and arrested him a short distance from the scene of the shooting, according to WFLA. During the arrest, police recovered a gun that had been tossed from the Optima, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. Police believe the gunfire stemmed from a nearby road rage incident, WTVT reported.

“Our thoughts are with the little girl who was injured in this senseless act and our victim’s advocate will be working closely with the family to ensure they are connected to any resources they may need,” Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Thanks to the swift efforts taken by all the responding and investigating officers, the suspect was quickly taken off the street before he could harm another member of our community.”

According to the Times, Jackson has served at least two terms in a Florida state prison for attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegally possessing a firearm and aggravated battery. He was released in 2019 after serving about a year for the aggravated battery charge, the newspaper reported.

