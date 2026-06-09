4-month-old injured after being ejected from SUV during police chase

File photo. Arkansas State Police arrested a man after a chase that ended with an overturned SUV and a 4-month-old child ejected from the vehicle.

CAMDEN, Ark. — An Arkansas motorist is accused of trying to elude authorities during a police chase that resulted in a 4-month-old child’s ejection from an SUV, the state police said.

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According to a news release issued on June 5 by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Tyrice Fletcher, 28, of El Dorado, was arrested on May 24 and booked into the Ouachita County Detention Center.

He was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of no child passenger restraint, reckless driving, no driver’s license, no seatbelt and improper passing on the left, the release stated.

State police released a video of the chase this week.

On May 24, state troopers attempted to pull over an SUV for a traffic violation, KARK reported. According to police, Fletcher kept driving and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph outside of the city of Camden.

The suspect passed multiple vehicles and swerved into oncoming traffic, police said.

Fletcher eventually lost control of the vehicle, traveled through a yard, struck a light pole and then overturned, the news release stated.

Troopers immediately secured the 4-month-old child, who had been unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers also worked to free three other children trapped in the vehicle, who were all under the age of 6 and were “perilously close to live wires.”

The children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, KARK reported. Their mother was notified, state troopers told the television station.

“As a father, I cannot fathom a parent making the decision to drive recklessly, much less flee from law enforcement, with their children in the vehicle,” Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar said in a statement. “We have had a couple of pursuits recently that have rightfully appalled our Troopers and the public.

“I thank God the children were not injured. We feel compelled to take action to stop suspects from risking the lives of innocent children by fleeing.”

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