3 victims of 9/11 identified nearly quarter-century after attacks

FILE PHOTO: Flowers are seen on names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2024, in New York City. Three more victims have been identified from remains found at Ground Zero. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — It has been 24 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, and victims are still being identified.

Three more victims’ remains have been identified by the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, WABC reported.

Their identities are being added to the list of victims of the World Trade Center.

They are:

Ryan Fitzgerald of Floral Park, New York

Barbara Keating of Palm Springs, California

Adult female whose name is being withheld at the request of her family

BREAKING NEWS: New York City Mayor Adams and the New York City Chief Medical Examiner announced three newly identified 9/11 victims, including a man from Long Island. https://t.co/eljfvkFXed pic.twitter.com/CTs2iQQR9s — News12LI (@News12LI) August 7, 2025

They were the 161st, 162nd and 163rd victims identified through the use of DNA as the medical examiner’s office continues to test remains recovered from Ground Zero, according to WABC.

“Each new identification testifies to the promise of science and sustained outreach to families despite the passage of time. We continue this work as our way of honoring the lost,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham said, according to News 12 Long Island.

About 1,100 victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center are still unidentified, accounting for about 40%. In all, a total of 2,753 people were killed in New York, including 343 firefighters and 60 police officers, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Another 184 people were killed at the Pentagon and 40 died on Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Fitzgerald, according to his obituary, was a “man on the town” before his death. He was working as a foreign currency trader at Fiduciary Trust in the World Trade Center’s South Tower, according to WABC.

Keating, 72, had survived breast cancer and was on American Airlines Flight 11, returning to California, after a visit with her grandchildren, according to her obituary.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said, “The pain of losing a loved one in the September 11th terror attacks echoes across the decades, but with these three new identifications, we take a step forward in comforting the family members still aching from that day,” News 12 Long Island reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group