3 killed when small plane crashes in Texas, officials say

Officials said a Cessna 310 aircraft crashed in northern Texas, killing the pilot and two passengers.

POOLVILLE, Texas — Three people were killed on Sunday when a small plane crashed in northern Texas, authorities said.

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot of a twin-engine Cessna 310 and two passengers were on the aircraft, WFAA-TV reported.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Facebook that the plane went down near Poolville and that “there were no survivors.”

The NTSB said that the aircraft was flying from Carrizo Springs near the U.S.-Mexico border to Bridgeport in Wise County when it crashed at about 12:30 p.m. CST, WFAA reported.

The wreckage of the plane was discovered about 10 miles southwest of the Bridgeport Municipal Airport, according to KDFW-TV.

An NTSB investigator is expected to visit the scene of the crash on Monday, the television station reported.

The names of the victims have not been publicly identified.

No other information has been released.

