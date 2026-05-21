3 dead, 18 first responders hospitalized after possible hazmat situation

File photo. New Mexico State Police who were called out to a possible drug overdose said four people were found unresponsive; three of them died.

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. — Three people died and 18 first responders were hospitalized after possible exposure to an unidentified substance at a New Mexico residence on Wednesday, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, troopers responded to a residence in Mountainair at approximately 11 a.m. MT, to help deputies with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

It was initially believed that there was a suspected drug overdose in the home, deputies said.

Four people were found unresponsive, with three dead from apparent overdoses, KRQE reported.

While inside the residence, 18 first responders began experiencing symptoms from a potential home hazmat situation, according to the television station. Symptoms included nausea and dizziness, according to the state troopers’ news release.

The victims were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment.

According to state police, 25 people were exposed. In addition to the three people who died, there were 18 people who were discharged from an area hospital, KRQE reported. One person is in the process of being discharged, and three others have been admitted for further treatment, according to the television station.

Antonette Alguire, a firefighter with Mountainair’s volunteer fire department, was giving CPR to a woman outside the home and watched as responders began coughing and vomiting, The Associated Press reported.

Alguire said she did not enter the residence and was not experiencing any symptoms, but added that the incident was scary.

“I guess we’re just going to have to start wearing hazmat suits into these calls and wearing oxygen,” she told the AP. “It’s getting to that point where we just have to live in fear, even saving lives.”

Albuquerque Fire Rescue hazmat teams assisted at the scene as officials attempted to identify the substance involved.

Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto told KOAT that three of the four emergency medical technicians from his town have been released from the hospital. The fourth, Chief Josh Lewis will remain hospitalized overnight, according to the television station. He was the first person to enter the residence, the AP reported.

Two first responders are currently listed in serious condition, state police said.

“There is currently no threat to the public,” troopers said. “A secure perimeter has been established, and the affected area remains limited to the residence.”

Nieto said that public works crew members had confirmed that the health issues were not related to carbon monoxide or natural gas exposure, the AP reported.

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