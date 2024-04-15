2024 Masters: Broadcaster Verne Lundquist signs off for final time at Augusta

Verne Lundquist: File photo. The venerable broadcaster called his 40th and final Masters golf tournament this year. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Iconic broadcaster Verne Lundquist called his final Masters tournament on Sunday, working from his usual spot at Augusta National’s par-3 16th hole.

Before this tournament, Lundquist, 83, said this year would be his final one at golf’s most famous major. Lundquist has called 40 Masters tournaments. According to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Lunquist, a 2016 inductee, called his first Masters and every one since, with the exception of 1997 and 1998.

The venerable CBS Sports broadcaster has called several moments at Augusta National, including Tiger Woods’ chip-in for birdie in 2005 against Chris DeMarco, according to PGATour.com.

“Oh my goodness,” Lundquist shouted. “Oh wow. In your life have you ever seen anything like that?”

Woods went on to defeat DeMarco in a playoff to earn the fourth of his five green jackets.

“I’ve heard that call a couple of times,” Woods told reporters earlier in the tournament. “He has an amazing ability to bring in the audience, describe a situation and narrate in a way that is poetic but also described with emotionality. He just draws the audience in.”

Woods, who rarely breaks his focus while playing in a round -- even on Sunday, when he finished in 60th place while playing his 100th round at Augusta National -- made an exception at No. 16 during the final round, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Woods, who made par at the hole, stopped and shook hands with Lundquist as he exited the green.

As eventual winner Scottie Scheffler made his way to the 16th, Lundquist was ready, according to The Athletic.

“What a scene ... at this gorgeous par-3 16th hole,” Lundquist said. “What a reception for Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.”

Jim Nantz, the lead broadcaster for CBS, said that the applause could be for Lundquist.

“Verne wrote a book back in 2018 called ‘Play by Play,’ and the last line in the book that you wrote, Verne, I’m going to apply it to you. You said thanks, to borrow a phrase, thanks for the memories,” Nantz said, according to PGATour.com. “Your voice has been a beautiful instrument. Thank you for a wonderful soundtrack for all of our lives.”

“Thank you so much, Jim,” Lundquist said, his voice cracking. “My honor.”

Lundquist began his career at KTBC-TV in Austin, Texas, before serving as the sports director at WFAA-TV in Dallas, according to The Athletic. He was the radio voice for the Dallas Cowboys for 16 seasons.

On the national level, Lundquist was a play-by-play broadcaster for eight years at ABC Sports and then for three years at TNT Sports.

He was also the lead play-by-play announcer for SEC football games on CBS from 2000 to 2016, the sports news outlet reported. His notable calls included the famous “Kick Six” Iron Bowl in 2013 between state rivals Auburn and Alabama.

Lundquist was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016.

But Lundquist was known for golf. At the 1986 Masters, Lundquist famously said “Yes sir!” when Jack Nicklaus birdied the par-4 17th hole, capping the Golden Bear’s march to a sixth title at Augusta National.

“When I leave here on Sunday, I’ll have nine billion memories, and a choked-up voice,” Lundquist told ESPN earlier this week.

