2024 Grammy Awards: Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy added to performers list

Luke Combs: The country singer was one of three artists added to the lineup of performers for the 66th Grammy Awards on Feb. 4. (Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Luke Combs, Travis Scott and Burna Boy were added to the lineup of performers who will participate in the 66th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

The announcement came six days after Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were named to perform, Billboard reported.

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 4. The show will air live on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, according to Variety.





Burna Boy, who has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards and won three years ago in the Best Global Music Album category with “Twice As Tall.”

This year, the Nigerian singer is nominated in four categories: Best Global Music Album (“I Told Them…”), Best African Music Performance (“City Boys”), Best Global Music Performance (“Alone”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World”).

Combs is up for Best Country Solo Performance (“Fast Car”), according to Variety. He has been nominated for seven Grammys during his career.

Scott is nominated for Best Rap Album (”Utopia”), Variety reported. It is his 10th Grammy Award nomination.

Sunday’s announcement was made during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Billboard reported.

The announcement of the first round of performers was also made during a football playoff game, as CBS revealed the performers during the AFC wild-card game on Jan. 15 between the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the music news website reported.

CBS has aired the Grammy Awards since 1973, according to Billboard.

Both Eilish and Rodrigo have been nominated for six Grammys this year, Variety reported.

R&B star SZA leads the list with nine nominations.

©2024 Cox Media Group